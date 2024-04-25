The Anzac Day dawn service outside Katikati War Memorial Hall. Photo / Kylie Watkins

“For me, Anzac Day is about the stories,’' said Royal New Zealand Naval Volunteer Reserve Lieutenant John Ahearn at the Katikati Anzac Day service.

“We all have heard their stories of heroism, warfare and battle.

“These stories are so important — after our loved ones have departed and their physical possessions have been distributed and/or lost, the only things we have left are memories, and the stories of their lives.’’

Katikati held its dawn parade and service at Katikati War Memorial Hall - which was bathed in poppies and colourful lights for the annual remembrance day.

Ahearn, from Ōmokoroa, shared his grandfather Robert Bakewell’s story. He joined the Wellington Mounted Rifles regiment under-aged and was shipped to Egypt with his horse in 1913.

Upon discovering his age, he could not go to Gallipoli and stayed in Egypt where he contracted typhoid. Discharged, Robert was determined to have another crack and joined the Australian Army. He was sent to the Western Front in Europe.

“If we are determined to never forget those who have past, then besides Anzac Day, we must value their stories for they are an important way of keeping their memories alive.’’

Veterans Ray Taylor, Tom Taylor and Jerry Payne at the flag and bofor gun outside the RSA Village.

The dawn service began with a march led by the Tongan Band to the hall. RSA president Glenn Burt greeted all and St Peter’s Anglican Church pastor Patrick Rounds opened with a prayer.

Katikati College senior pupils Hamish Tanner and Leilani Rooks spoke, followed by the Last Post by bugler Dennis Wilks and the laying of the wreaths.

After the ceremony a breakfast was held at Katikati Bowling Club.

The Katikati Anzac service also went ahead at 11am at Radius Lexham Park.

The service is organised each year by Katikati local Steve Allen as a follow-on from the dawn parade and service, and as a later event at Lexham Park where many residents attend as well as closeby RSA Village residents.

Lexham Park chaplain Barbara Steel welcomed visitors followed by a church choir singing How Great Thou Art.

Katikati RSA vice president Ross Vaile gave the address, Katikati College Band played, the ode was read by Katikati College student Georgia Bullot and Aquinas College’s Ned Shaw played the Last Post on his cornet.

Ned Shaw plays the Last Post on his cornet at the Katikati Anzac Day 11am service.

Waihī Beach held their service starting with a dawn parade and service at Waihī Beach RSA.

RSA president Stu Brown opened the ceremony and Reverend Chris Moody led the prayer.

Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) retired senior commander and former chief of Air Force Pete Stockwell spoke. He talked about Anzac Day being a day for all veterans from all conflicts, but also a day for the younger generation to pass on that remembrance.

He spoke of his 41 years in the Air Force which included a significant event in 2012 when he took 32 bomber command veterans to the RAF Bomber Command Memorial opening in London.

The Katikati Civil Service was led by Lexham Park chaplain Barbara Steel.

There were also Anzac Day commemorations at Tuapiro Marae, Ōmokoroa’s Gerald Crapp Crapp Historic Reserve, Te Puke, Tauranga, Maketū and Waihī.



















