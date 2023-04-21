The Anzac lights have returned to Hastings Library, one of the many shows of remembrance that will be happening in and around Hawke's Bay on Anzac Day. Photo / Simon Cartwright

The spirit of remembrance will make its way across Hawke’s Bay on Tuesday, as people gather to commemorate all Australians and New Zealanders who served and died in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise will be speaking in Napier at the Civic Service at Memorial Square and laying a wreath at the earlier service at the Taradale Memorial Town Clock.

Wise said Anzac Day was a very special day for her, and she had many fond memories of the services due to her family’s longstanding involvement in the RSA.

“It’s so important that we commemorate all the lost lives and the returned servicemen that fought for the freedom of our country. It’s a very special day.”

Crowd numbers in Wairoa might be lower than expected due to roading issues, but this won’t stop some of the district’s services, such as the well-known Māhia Dawn Service, from going ahead.

“The focus from the Māhia RSA has been getting more kids involved, so there’s some really cool stuff happening down there,” said Wairoa RSA president Jeremy Harker.

He also said there will be smaller communities and schools that come together in places like Mohaka and Raupunga. Most people end their services at the RSA in Wairoa.

“We thought about doing a gunfire breakfast, but things could get a bit wobbly and people have to drive, so we thought we’d better not.”

Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker will take on an extra special role in the Waipukurau Dawn Service, where she will be playing The Last Post on the bugle.

She also will be attending the 9am service at Tikokino and will co-lead the Civic Service in Waipawa alongside the Waipawa and Districts RSA.

“Anzac Day is a time to reflect on the thousands of lives cut short by war and conflict and the terrible cost paid by families, communities and our nation,” said Walker in her mayor’s message.

“On April 25, it is important that we remember the bravery and honour of all our servicemen and servicewomen.”

In addition to the notable services in Hastings, Clubs Hastings will also offer a $5 breakfast and a place to gather after the Dawn Service for comradeship. Proceeds from this event will go to the Poppy Fund.

“Anzac Day is a very significant day when relatives and the public can gather to remember the fallen and those that sacrificed their lives, a date that will never be forgotten,” said CEO Jackie Wells.

Hastings District Council has also bought back last year’s popular light-projection poppy wall at Hastings Library, which will run from April 22 to April 25.

Services provided by the councils are as follows:

Hastings

6:30am – Dawn Service, Hastings Civic Square cenotaph, Hastings

6:30am – Waimārama Memorial Hall, Waimārama

9am – Havelock North cenotaph, Havelock North

9:20am – Clive cenotaph, Ferry Rd, Clive

9:30am – Maraekākaho Memorial, Maraekākaho

10am – Hawke’s Bay Fallen Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, Hastings

11am - Rissington Memorial, Rissington

Wairoa

5:45am - Dawn Service, Kaiuku Marae, Māhia

9am - Civic Service, Carroll Street, Frasertown

9:30am - Taihoa Marae Service, State Highway 2, Wairoa

11am - Wairoa Civic service, Wairoa War Memorial Hall, Wairoa

Napier

6am - Dawn Service, Napier Soundshell, Napier

5:40am: Assemble on the corner of Browning Street and Marine Parade

5:55am: March to the Sound Shell

6am: Formal ceremony begins

7am: Light refreshments hosted at the Napier RSA clubroom

6am - Dawn Service, Lone Pine Cemetery, Puketapu Rd, Taradale

9am - Taradale RSA Clock Tower service, Taradale

8:30am: March from Taradale PaperPlus to Taradale clock tower. Service begins at 9am.

9am - Church Service, Eskdale Church, Eskdale

11am - Civic Service, Memorial Square, Napier

10:35am: Assemble on the corner of Dalton and Emerson Sts

10:50am: March to Memorial Square

11am: Civic Ceremony begins

12pm: Light refreshments hosted at the Napier RSA clubrooms

Central Hawke’s Bay

5:45am - Dawn Service, War Memorial Cenotaph, Waipukurau. Assemble in the car park at the rear of the Memorial Hall, River Terrace, Waipukurau for service at 6.00am at the War Memorial Cenotaph.

5:45am - Dawn Service, Otāne Hall Cenotaph, Higginson Street, Otāne

5:45am - Dawn Service, Pōrangahau Hall, Abercromby Street, Pōrangahau

9am - Hatuma Road Memorial

9am - Ongaonga, Cenotaph, Bridge Street, Ongaonga

9am - Tikokino Hall Cenotaph, Owen Street, Tikokino

9am - Church Hall, Pourerere Road, Omakere

9am - Church Cenotaph, Kenderdine Road, Elsthorpe

10am - Cenotaph, Charlotte Street, Takapau

10:45am - Civic Service, CHB Municipal Theatre, Kenilworth Street, Waipawa. Civic Service at 11am, then march to Memorial Clock Tower Cenotaph