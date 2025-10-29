“We are aware that some customers are currently experiencing intermittent issues logging into goMoney and internet banking,” the spokeswoman said.

“Our team are currently working through a higher number of calls; we apologise for the inconvenience to our customers and appreciate their patience as we work to resolve the issue.

There are reports ANZ's mobile application is down: A screenshot from the goMoney app on October 29, 2025. Photo / Supplied

“The team are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

ATMs, Eftpos and PayWave are “working fine”, the spokeswoman said. Account balances and funds are not impacted, she said.

ANZ did not respond to the Herald‘s questions on what the issue appeared to be.

One customer showed the Herald a screenshot of an error message on the app this afternoon.

“ANZ connection lost. ANZ goMoney has lost network connection. Please restart the app to continue,” the message read.

The customer also said there was a “spinning wheel of death” on the application’s loading page.

Another customer showed the Herald a screenshot from the app saying logging in was “temporarily unavailable. Please hang tight, or come back later, while we fix this for you”.

