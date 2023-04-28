Antoinette McGraw was rushed to hospital.

The neighbour of a New Zealander brutally bashed in her own Adelaide home has spoken of his shock after walking into a scene “like a slaughterhouse”.

49-year-old Antoinette McGraw (known as Toni), originally from Christchurch, and 66-year-old Neil Sieben were found inside their Smithfield Plains house on Wednesday and rushed to Royal Adelaide Hospital for emergency surgery.

“There was that much blood on the floor it’s not funny. It was almost to the point where it was like a slaughterhouse,” the pair’s neighbour told 9News.

“I went inside and found Toni almost unconscious, blood everywhere...” the neighbour said, becoming emotional.

Toni McGraw.

He then found his mate Neil, in a worse condition than Toni.

“They didn’t deserve that, such beautiful neighbours,” another neighbour Meg Rowe told the outlet.

Neil Sieben.

South Australian Police soon arrested 32-year-old Thomas Westcott, a motorcycle mechanic, and charged him with two counts of attempted murder.

“Following an investigation, Northern District Detectives attended a property at Salisbury North and arrested a 32-year-old man from Northfield.

“All parties are known to each other,” police said in a statement.