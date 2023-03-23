Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, is set to speak at events in New Zealand this week. Photo / Getty Images

Supporters of British anti-trans campaigner Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull’s have been far outnumbered by trans-rights counter-protesters at her Canberra rally today.

A video seen by the Herald shows what appears to be more than a hundred people decked out with rainbow and trans pride flags chanting, “we will fight, we will win, put the bigots in the bin”, in opposition to Keen-Minshull.

In another chant, protesters yelled, “f*** off Posie f*** off”.

The self-described women’s rights activist, also known as Posie Parker, is due to travel to Aotearoa tomorrow to speak in Auckland and Wellington, where there could be similar protests.

Posing for photos alongside Pauline Hanson, Malcolm Roberts and Ralph Babet, Keen-Minshull was again sporting red attire featuring the word woman and holding an umbrella with a similar aesthetic.

Pro-trans MP Lidia Thorpe was tackled by police after she attempted to storm the makeshift stage and she can be seen on video being handled by police and crawling away from officers holding the aboriginal flag.

More shocking scenes from Australia during Posie Parker’s trans hate tour as pro-trans MP Lidia Thorpe is wrestled to the ground - for trying to speak at an event called er, “Let Women Speak.” Posie welcomed by Far Right party One Nation pic.twitter.com/glGAiHo6gA — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) March 23, 2023

A video from the event shows a turnout of about 30 Keen-Minshull supporters, and another video shows one counter-protester telling the supporters they were “spreading hate”.

Last week, she also drew protests in Perth and Melbourne, with some people at the events seen giving Nazi salutes and shouting slurs at counter-protesters.

Immigration NZ announced on Monday it was reviewing whether she should be able to travel here and in a decision released yesterday, general manager Richard Owen said Keen-Minshull did not meet the high threshold to be considered an excluded person under section 16 of the Immigration Act 2009.

“We note there is nothing specified in the Immigration Act or immigration instructions which could be used to prevent a person travelling to New Zealand on a temporary basis based on their previous expression of opinion and ideas.”

Owen said the agency appreciated that some people will not agree with this assessment, but it was critical that INZ applies the law in all such cases, regardless of the views the individual holds.

Counter-protests to Keen-Minshull, who uses the alternative identity of Posie Parker, have already been arranged for both the Auckland and Wellington Let Women Speak events. An online petition has also been launched calling for her to be kept out of the country.