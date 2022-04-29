Anti-mandate protesters captured during the 23-day occupation of Parliament grounds. Photo / Jed Bradley

It was a brief appearance in court today for former Taranaki Regional Council candidate Brett Power who left disappointed with the slow speed of the judicial process.

Power, who faces charges relating to his involvement in the Wellington anti-mandate protest, appeared for a case review on charges of disorderly behaviour, wilful trespass and possessing cannabis.

The New Plymouth resident was initially denied entry to the Wellington District Court this morning when he refused to wear a mask, a mandatory requirement for all court attendees.

After what he described as a "compromise", Power entered the courtroom wearing a mask, long black coat and clutching a red briefcase.

Represented by a duty lawyer, Power sought to have his charges dismissed and made reference to an application he had made the day after he received disclosure from the police.

"Mr Power's indicated to me that his wish was that application be dealt with today," the lawyer said.

Judge Andrew Nicholls told Power he was going to disappoint him this morning and that his appearance was primarily administrative.

"Nothing is going to happen fast," Judge Nicholls said.

"It's disappointing for me to come here and not have those matters addressed," Power said.

Power will continue to defend the charges he faces. He wanted to show video footage from a USB to the court, but Judge Nicholls said that he would be accommodated at the trial stage.

He will reappear on August 11.