December 1 2021 Aucklanders are being offered 100,000 vouchers this summer for a range of activities in a bid to "reactivate" the city as it shakes off the shackles of nearly four months in lockdown.

The second wave of vouchers in the Governments bid to revitalise Auckland after its 107-day lockdown last year is set to go ahead despite the Omicron outbreak that the country is currently facing.

An Auckland Unlimited spokesperson said that the Explore Tāmaki Makaurau programme could continue to operate safely under the red traffic light setting.

With this, the second round of vouchers - compromising of 50,000 - will be drawn next Tuesday.

The vouchers can be used for discounted summer activities including Kelly Tarlton's, Auckland Zoo, Motat, Weta Workshop Unleashed, All Blacks experience, mini-golf, sailing trips and many more.

The All Blacks Experience. Photo / Supplied

"At the red traffic light setting, many activity and attractions operators can open safely with My Vaccine Pass requirements and some restrictions - as outlined by the Ministry of Health," said the spokesperson.

Recipients will have just 14 days to book an experience and until April 30 to enjoy the experience or activity.

Successful voucher recipients will be notified by email and those registered are encouraged to check their emails and spam folders for the notification, the spokesperson said.

They are also reminding people who received a voucher in the first wave that they have until 11.59pm this Saturday to use their voucher to book an experience or activity.

The first round on December 15 saw 30,000 vouchers handed out.

Currently, more than 174,000 Aucklanders have registered for the voucher programme.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff encourages Aucklanders to make use of the vouchers to enjoy what Auckland has to offer, and reminds everyone to stay safe.

"Auckland is open for business and there are many fantastic experiences on offer around the region that can be enjoyed under the current Covid-19 red setting," he said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the voucher scheme from the Auckland Zoo in December. Photo / Alex Burton

The scheme was launched last month by the Government and is being run by the economic and cultural agency Auckland Unlimited.

On December 1, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the $37.5 million reactivation package which includes $12m in vouchers to attractions, discounts to Auckland Council facilities, funding for events and food support.

There are 100,000 vouchers up for grabs; $50 vouchers for individuals and $100 ones for families.

Aucklanders have until February 25 to register for the three future draws on February 1, February 15 and March 1.