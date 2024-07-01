A new scheme will help farmers and growers affected by droughts.
On Monday, June 24, the new Rural Assistance Payments were announced with payments to help eligible farmers and growers with living costs after financial hits caused by droughts.
Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston said the payments were available until November 10.
“This is when farmer incomes are expected to lift,” she said.
Farmers and growers across 34 districts including Northland, Taranaki, Horizons - Manawatu-Whanganui, including Tararua, greater Wellington including Wairarapa, the top of the South Island - Marlborough, Tasman, and Nelson, Canterbury, and Otago can now apply for this assistance from the Ministry of Social Development.