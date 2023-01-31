The pigs in this file photo seem happy enough. Those on Mark Norrish's property had inadequate water and shelter, and had to compete for food. Photo / 123RF

Animal welfare officers found pigs drinking from a muddy wallow contaminated with their own faeces and urine.

On another visit, they found a dead sow in the waterway providing the only free-flowing, clean drinking water for more than 50 pigs on a seven-hectare rural property north of Napier.

Mark Christopher Charles Norrish, 68, appeared for sentencing in the Napier District Court on Tuesday on a representative charge of failing to ensure the needs of his animals were met.

The charge was laid under the Animal Welfare Act by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

The court was told that Norrish was aware of issues with shelter and water supply for his pigs for at least three months during 2020, but failed to comply with notices served on him to fix the issues.

When animal welfare inspectors visited Norrish on April 30, 2020, they found the pigs drinking from the contaminated wallow, which was also blocking access to their shelter – a dilapidated garage.

When they returned on June 19, they found four young pigs were underfed and two boars were lame. They served a notice on Norrish requiring him to provide clean water, adequate shelter, and treat the lameness.

They also told Norrish to separate smaller pigs from larger animals, with which they had to compete at feeding times.

Coming back on July 6, the inspectors found Norrish had not met any requirements of the notice. One of the boars was now severely lame and had to be put down.

On July 30, the inspectors served an enforcement order on Norrish, with which he failed to comply.

The animal welfare inspectors took the pigs off the property on August 11, 2020. Five of the pigs had to be euthanised.

Crown lawyer Brenna McKenzie, prosecuting for MPI, made a submission to Judge Noel Sainsbury that a fine of around $2000 would be appropriate.

However, defence counsel Scott Jefferson said Norrish was a superannuitant with very little disposable income. He suggested a community work sentence.

Judge Sainsbury sentenced Norrish to 80 hours of community work.