Associate Minister of Agriculture Andrew Hoggard said he would not recommend the use of CCTV inside farms.
”That would be a gross breach of privacy for our nation’s farming families, and a complete government overreach,” he told the Herald.
Hoggard said he was aware the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) was investigating clips alleging “mistreatment of sheep by some shearers” but could not comment on any investigation.
Earlier, MPI confirmed it had been contacted about the allegations.
“MPI has received a complaint and video clips alleging mistreatment of sheep by some shearers,” Peter Hyde, MPI manager of animal welfare and national animal identification and tracing compliance (South), told the Herald.
“We note some of the allegations date back to 2023. MPI is investigating the complaints.”