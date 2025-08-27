In the post the charity accused the “vile people at Krispy Kreme” of “animal endangerment”.
The charity also claimed the donut shop had taken the cats’ shelter away and tipped out their water.
A Krispy Kreme spokesperson said customer safety and wellbeing was an ”absolute priority".
“As a food production facility, we must follow strict health and safety protocols.
“The presence of stray animals on our premises and in close proximity to food preparation areas poses significant health and safety risks.
“We will continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard food safety.”
Karen Mills, founder of Awhi Mai Cat rescue, said they had been caring for the cats since December 2023.
She said the charity had trapped, neutered, flea-treated, wormed and vaccinated the 10 cats that appeared regularly for food.
She said the cats were at an age when it would be difficult to have the felines rehomed and was adamant they would continue to care for them no matter what the company did.
“We won’t stop feeding, that’s a guarantee.”