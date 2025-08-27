Krispy Kreme in Manukau has been accused of putting coffee grounds on food left for community cats.

A rescue charity has accused a Krispy Kreme store of endangering local cats by tampering with their food.

Awhi Mai Cat Rescue has installed a shelter for about 10 stray cats near the Krispy Kreme store carpark in Manukau.

Volunteers have been feeding the cats at the site since December 2023.

In a Facebook post, Awhi Mai Cat Rescue claimed the Krispy Kreme store had been tipping coffee grounds in the food of community cats they care for.

Coffee grounds are toxic to cats and are used as a deterrent for the animals.