Anger in Auckland as groups square off for siren battles

By Morning Report of RNZ
Cars decked out in sirens are parking up in parts of West Auckland and blasting out short clips of songs in the early hours, a councillor says.
Waitākere ward councillor Shane Henderson wants tougher powers for the police and is contacting the Transport Minister to see if new legislation will include penalties.
A Local Democracy reporter who met some of the adherents for a story wrote that participants were mainly young Pasifika people who have become fans of a style of music known as siren jams or beats.
The genre consists primarily of remixes of high-pitched reggae music played over horn speakers or public address systems, which adherents call “sirens”, and are then attached to cars. These groups also compete with each other at all hours of the night.