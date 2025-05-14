Anger in Auckland as groups square off for siren battles

According to Henderson, the siren-laden car battles are creating a major public nuisance in West Auckland, particularly in Te Atatū.

He said they created huge issues for people, especially when they wanted to sleep.

He told Morning Report the police lacked the right tools “to make a dent” in the problem, although he was encouraged by an announcement this week from the Government of plans for a crackdown on boy racers.

Those using the sirens should be covered by the new bill, Henderson said.

He said groups of people park in residential areas and then blast out short clips of songs in the early hours.

“Who can do it the loudest, I think, is the game. You should see these cars – sirens all over them, it’s quite a sight.”

They were breaking the law regarding excessive noise from a vehicle, but the law needed beefing up.

Henderson was puzzled the battles had started up again at this time of year because it was usually a summer occurrence.

He said he would be writing to Minister for Transport Chris Bishop to ensure higher fines and that police had the power to confiscate the sirens were part of the legislation.

“It creates huge nuisance for thousands of people in West Auckland, especially for parents and the elderly and vulnerable people.

“It’s kind of funny if you’re not affected by it, but if you are, you realise it’s quite harmful for people.”

– RNZ