Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Andrew Rogers: Science curriculum was and still is part of the problem

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Many science teachers are upset because the leaked draft curriculum document is too broad. Photo / Getty Images

Many science teachers are upset because the leaked draft curriculum document is too broad. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion

I once read that the definition of crazy is continuing to do the same thing multiple times but expecting a different outcome.

I am not sure who is crazy: me for banging on about

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand