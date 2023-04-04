Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts, a reminder whooping cough deaths can be prevented and the global stage awaits for Jacinda Ardern ahead of her valedictory speech tonight in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A senior cabinet minister says no matter the situation - whether it’s in Parliament, at a partner’s farewell or even the supermarket - you are always a minister.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking on Justice Minister Kiri Allan’s critical remarks about RNZ at fiancée Māni Dunlop’s farewell, Defence Minister Andrew Little said as a minister one had to always realise “whatever context you are in you are a minister.

“That’s the way people see you and when I am in the supermarket people stop and talk to me - I am a minister when they are talking to me regardless.

“We’ve all got to bear that in mind,” Little said.

Allan yesterday apologised for comments she made at fiancée Dunlop’s farewell from RNZ, admitting it could have been interpreted as her telling the state broadcaster how to manage its staff or company.

National MP Mark Mitchell told Hosking he did not think Allan should be sacked for what she said at her partner’s farewell party.

However, “I think all cabinet ministers need to carry a copy of the cabinet manual around so they can refer to it.

“You can’t go to a farewell function for your partner as a minister, stand up and start criticising the organisation because she didn’t get the promotion or the job offer.

“That’s unacceptable,” Mitchell said.

Dunlop, an award-winning journalist who had worked at RNZ for 11 years, had earlier been tipped as a potential co-host on Morning Report, seen as one of the top on-air positions at the organisation.

Dunlop then quit after journalist and television presenter Ingrid Hipkiss was hired for the role, with Dunlop indicating during her final broadcast on Friday that she left because she was passed over for the “top job”.

At a leaving event later that day Allan was one of the speakers and made comments critical of the state broadcaster, taking aim at RNZ’s treatment of Māori reporters and urging the public broadcaster to have a look at its culture.

Allan told the Herald that while she did not have ministerial responsibility for media and broadcasting, she sincerely apologised “if any of my comments or reflections said at Māni’s farewell made any person feel uncomfortable”.

She said she accepted it could have been interpreted as her telling RNZ how to manage their staff or company.

“That was not my intent and it is certainly not my job,” she said.

“My sole intention was to speak on behalf of Māni’s family.”

Allan said she was speaking in a personal capacity but acknowledged and accepted that “I am a senior Government minister, and as such that there is not such a delineation in terms of public perception.

“I was invited to Friday’s event as Māni’s fiancée to speak on her behalf, and the family’s behalf, to her employer of 11 years.”

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he had accepted Allan’s apology and that management of issues involving families of MPs was “tricky.

“She was invited to the event in a personal capacity and was there as a family member.

“It’s natural and understandable for people to support their families.”

He said in this instance it would have been better if Allan, given her ministerial position, had chosen not to speak.

An RNZ spokesperson told the Herald more than a dozen people took the opportunity to speak at Dunlop’s leaving event.

"They are private functions and provide an opportunity for whānau and kaimahi [workers] to gather to acknowledge, celebrate and support departing colleagues. Farewells include an open invitation for anyone present to whaikōrero [give a speech] and the free expression of views is encouraged."








