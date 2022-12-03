Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Andrew Kirton: Harsher penalties for crime don’t make our communities safer

By Andrew Kirton
4 mins to read
The easy political choice is to give in to calls for more punitive penalties for ram raiders but evidence shows there is a limit to the effectiveness of ever-harsher deterrents. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The easy political choice is to give in to calls for more punitive penalties for ram raiders but evidence shows there is a limit to the effectiveness of ever-harsher deterrents. Photo / Hayden Woodward

When it comes to dealing with law and order challenges, the problem for any incumbent government is that facts and logic often give way to the stronger emotions of fear and anger.

Newstalk ZB talkback

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand