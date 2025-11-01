Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / New Zealand

Andrew Bayly’s courage may just have sealed his fate – Heather du Plessis-Allan

Heather du Plessis-Allan
Opinion by
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Heather du Plessis-Allan is the drive host for Newstalk ZB and a columnist for the Herald on Sunday

Former Cabinet Minister Andrew Bayly is fighting to clear his name. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former Cabinet Minister Andrew Bayly is fighting to clear his name. Photo / Mark Mitchell

THE FACTS

  • Andrew Bayly, the MP for Port Waikato, resigned as a Cabinet minister in February after he “placed a hand” on a staff member’s arm.
  • He is now fighting to clear his name and claims he was misled about the allegations against him.
  • Prime Minister Christopher Luxon still believes Bayly deserved to be sacked.

Andrew Bayly is definitely courageous. And possibly naive.

You hardly ever see a former minister in a sitting government try to clear their name. Mostly they just take their punishment, put their head down and try to work their way back into a ministerial job.

Not Bayly.

He

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save