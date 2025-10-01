Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Anaru Moana murder trial: Defence disputes that gun was used to kill Moana

Jazlyn Whales
Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Defendants from left to right in murder trial at High Court in Christchurch: Aaron Boden, Hayden Burt, and siblings Cody Boyes and Karina Boyes. Photo / George Heard

Defendants from left to right in murder trial at High Court in Christchurch: Aaron Boden, Hayden Burt, and siblings Cody Boyes and Karina Boyes. Photo / George Heard

Defence lawyers in a trial against four people accused of killing Anaru Moana say it can’t be proven that a gun brought to an allegedly planned attack on Moana was then used to kill him.

On the first day of the trial at the High Court in Christchurch yesterday, Crown

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save