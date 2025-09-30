Hayden Douglas Burt, Aaron Boden and siblings Cody Boyes and Korina Boyes are jointly charged and all deny murder.
It is alleged by the Crown that after Moana’s mother Tina died on December 20, 2021, Korina Boyes then picked him up and drove him to Kelceys Bush near Waimate on the pretence of walking Boyes’ dog together.
There, Burt and Boden were lying in wait, the Crown allege.
They say that when Korina Boyes drove Moana to the bush, Burt and Boden were waiting to hand out his punishment, as months earlier Moana and an associate had allegedly stolen meth and cash totalling around $60,000 from a car in Oamaru belonging to Burt.