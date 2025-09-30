Hayden Douglas Burt, Aaron Boden and siblings Cody Boyes and Korina Boyes are jointly charged and all deny murder.

Cody Boyes denies murder and is standing trial at the High Court in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

It is alleged by the Crown that after Moana’s mother Tina died on December 20, 2021, Korina Boyes then picked him up and drove him to Kelceys Bush near Waimate on the pretence of walking Boyes’ dog together.

Katrina Boyes. Photo / George Heard

There, Burt and Boden were lying in wait, the Crown allege.

They say that when Korina Boyes drove Moana to the bush, Burt and Boden were waiting to hand out his punishment, as months earlier Moana and an associate had allegedly stolen meth and cash totalling around $60,000 from a car in Oamaru belonging to Burt.

The Crown alleges Moana was attacked and climbed a tree to try and escape. Korina Boyes then drove and picked up her brother Cody, and his gun, the court heard.

Hayden Burt denies murdering Moana. Photo / George Heard

Moana was then shot at until he fell from the tree and was then beaten to death, the court heard.

The Crown alleges his body was put into the boot of a car and remained there for the next few hours until the group disposed of it in the river.

Aaron Boden. Photo / George Heard

Moana was reported missing by his family on December 23.

Police began investigating.

It later emerged that before Moana was reported missing, a silver Subaru was found burned out on State Highway 1 near the Waihao area.

Police carried out extensive searches in waterways around that location and at other sites in Waitaki and Waimate connected to the car and other evidence.

Police released these photos of Anaru Moana's car after he went missing. Photo / NZ Police

On November 8, 2022, the National Dive Squad began searching waterways near where the burned-out car had been found and a week later Burt and Boden were formally charged.

Anaru Moana was last seen in December 2021. Police believe he was murdered. Photo / Supplied

Cody Boyes was charged in July 2024 and his older sister in March 2025.

All four have pleaded not guilty and their trial before a jury and Justice Christine Gordon began today.

The Crown will continue its opening address tomorrow morning before the defence lawyers are given the opportunity to give any opening remarks.

The trial is scheduled to take up to eight weeks.