Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Analysis: Is New Zealand's vaccine rollout on track?

4 minutes to read
Chris Bishop revealed the "leaked" information saying it shows that New Zealand is 300,000 vaccines behind schedule. Video / Parliament TV

Chris Bishop revealed the "leaked" information saying it shows that New Zealand is 300,000 vaccines behind schedule. Video / Parliament TV

NZ Herald

After a long period of silence, the Government is releasing detailed information about progress on Covid-19 vaccinations. But the data seems to show a big discrepancy between early predicted targets and actual numbers. Data specialist

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.