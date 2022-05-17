Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

Analysis: False information is so out of hand that it should be a national security issue

5 minutes to read
Chantelle Baker interviewing her father, conservative politician Leighton Baker, in early February as the protest convoy left Christchurch for Wellington. Photo / Supplied

David Fisher
By
David Fisher

Senior writer

ANAYLSIS:

The protest at Parliament accelerated the manipulation and poisoning of the New Zealand think-space.

This is clear from the latest report from The Disinformation Project and should escalate the trafficking of false

