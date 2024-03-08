Police are investigating after a man died at a party on Don Buck Rd in the Auckland suburb of Massey. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A 59-year-old man has died at a party in Auckland’s west, with police now investigating.

Police were called to the house in Don Buck Rd in Massey at about 9.20pm on Friday night where they found the man “unresponsive”, police said.

“Medical attention was immediately provided however the man subsequently passed away,” police said.

“A 40-year-old man at the property was taken into custody.”

He has been charged with common assault and is scheduled to appear in Waitākere District Court today.

Inquiries into the death were ongoing, police said.