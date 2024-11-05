Here’s a quick recap of the eventful six months leading up to voting day.

The last six months

Back in May, Trump became the first President to be convicted of felony crimes, after a New York jury found him guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The first debate took place in June, with Biden’s performance leading some to question if the 81-year-old was still fit to run.

On July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, a gunman fired multiple shots at the former president, wounding him in his right ear and killing one audience member.

Former president Donald Trump raises his arm with blood on his face during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump ducked and was taken offstage after shots were fired. Photo / Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post

Only two days later, Trump took to his Truth social media account to announce Senator JD Vance of Ohio as his pick for Vice-President

With pressure mounting on the Democratic side, Biden announced his withdrawal from the race, only eight days after the attempt on his opponent’s life.

He gave his endorsement to Harris to take over his spot on the ticket before she was officially nominated in August.

Only rarely are individuals summoned for acts of national rescue, but in July, Vice President @KamalaHarris received one of those calls. With President Joe Biden’s decision to end his reelection campaign, the world looked to Harris with hopes and doubts. https://t.co/NtOIMM2L1R pic.twitter.com/4u1mbmDJ6i — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) October 11, 2024

For her running mate, she opted for Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz

Trump and Harris wouldn’t meet face to face until their debate in September remembered for producing many viral moments.

“They’re eating the dogs!” Trump implodes live on TV. pic.twitter.com/iTDc8vUKi9 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 11, 2024

As the race entered the final weeks, a number of public figures made their endorsements.

Harris supporters included President Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift, and Beyonce.

.@Beyonce’s full remarks in support of Vice President Harris pic.twitter.com/CPCaFKkO9o — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 26, 2024

Team Trump boasts support from Elon Musk, Zachary Levi, Buzz Aldrin, and Hulk Hogan.

Watch: Professional wrestling legend Hulk Hogan called Donald Trump a “gladiator" before ripping off his shirt to reveal a red Trump-Vance muscle shirt on the final night of the Republican National Convention.



🎥 Watch the full video: https://t.co/t4cyhFjgoe pic.twitter.com/RJxSmLxm3z — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) July 19, 2024

With polls predicting one of the tightest races in recent memory, it’s still anyone’s game in the race to the White House.

NZ Herald deputy political editor Thomas Coughlan is in the US ahead of the election. He told The Front Page it seemed like a lot of Americans within the last week had made their minds up already.

“I think one of the main things is just how widespread the view that Joe Biden didn’t win the last election is.

“On the Democrat side, uh, it’s interesting to see consensus around the failure to get on top of illegal immigration into the country. Kamala Harris was in charge of the border, so it was a massive liability to her, but she is now promising to get tougher on it.

“I suppose the other surprising thing is just how widespread this view, and actually it’s a fear, that the result of the election will not be clear on election night,” he said.

Listen to the full episode to hear more about what Americans are saying on the ground.

