Kamala Harris faces off against Donald Trump in the 2024 US election. Illustration / Phil Welch
It’s the one story that’s been impossible to escape this year – the US Presidential election.
Months of debates, rallies, and shocking developments have led to today when Americans are heading to the polls to decide who will lead their nation for the next four years.
Vice-President Kamala Harris is the Democratic nominee. Taking over from incumbent Joe Biden, she’s up against former President Donald Trump in what many are calling one of the most important elections of our lifetime.
Team Trump boasts support from Elon Musk, Zachary Levi, Buzz Aldrin, and Hulk Hogan.
Watch: Professional wrestling legend Hulk Hogan called Donald Trump a “gladiator" before ripping off his shirt to reveal a red Trump-Vance muscle shirt on the final night of the Republican National Convention.
“On the Democrat side, uh, it’s interesting to see consensus around the failure to get on top of illegal immigration into the country. Kamala Harris was in charge of the border, so it was a massive liability to her, but she is now promising to get tougher on it.
“I suppose the other surprising thing is just how widespread this view, and actually it’s a fear, that the result of the election will not be clear on election night,” he said.
