An aerial spectacular that will take your breath away

An ethereal landscape is conjured in a unique performance of silhouetted movement and enveloping sound in one of the first shows of the Auckland Arts Festival.
The all-female cast in “Belle: A Performance of Air” combine skills from aerial acrobatics, dance and theatre against a backdrop of spectacular lighting and a specially composed soundscape.
The production is from Movement Of The Human (Moth) an arts organisation specialising in movement design, experiential and live performance that was first performed at the Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts in Wellington premiering in 2024.