Ammunition disposal sparks Tekapo scrub fire, New Zealand Defence Force says

Ben Tomsett
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald
A scrub fire that broke out in Tekapo last night was sparked by a planned ammunition disposal by the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) yesterday afternoon.

The scrub fire, which broke out at the Tekapo Military Training Area (TMTA), was declared contained at 6.30pm last night.

Explosions were heard before the blaze erupted. Photo / George Empson
The NZDF confirmed this was the result of a routine, planned ammunition disposal that took place at approximately 11.20am.

The fire affected approximately 150ha of the TMTA and at no point spread beyond its boundaries, they said.

“Two fire appliances from Burnham Military Camp’s 3rd Field & Emergency Response Squadron were in attendance as part of the fire safety plan. No personnel were injured,” the NZDF said in a statement.

The NZDF response was supported by Fire and Emergency New Zealand, which supplied aerial and ground support.

The fire was caused by a routine ammunition disposal by the NZDF. Photo / George Empson
Crews remained on site and continued to wet down hot spots and patrolled the area overnight to ensure no flare-ups occurred, they said.

The NZDF said an investigation into how the fire started will be carried out.

The NZDF has previously faced scrutiny for holding live firing training exercises in hot and dry conditions, with police saying they may face potential arson charges for previous incidents.

