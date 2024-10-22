A scrub fire that broke out in Tekapo last night was sparked by a planned ammunition disposal by the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) yesterday afternoon.

The scrub fire, which broke out at the Tekapo Military Training Area (TMTA), was declared contained at 6.30pm last night.

Explosions were heard before the blaze erupted. Photo / George Empson

The NZDF confirmed this was the result of a routine, planned ammunition disposal that took place at approximately 11.20am.

The fire affected approximately 150ha of the TMTA and at no point spread beyond its boundaries, they said.