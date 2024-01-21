The nation's most stolen cars revealed. Photo / 123rf

While the Toyota Aqua may be the car most stolen nationwide for a second year running, in Northland thieves clearly have a different taste.

According to AMI Insurance, they prefer the Nissan Tiida. As do car thieves in Waikato, the Bay of Plenty, and Nelson.

The insurance company reported almost 17,000 vehicle theft claims nationally last year, which they said was the second highest year for vehicle theft over the past five years.

Wayne Tippet, AMI executive general manager of claims, was concerned to see another year of elevated claims.

“We are seeing a consistent similarity in the price of commonly stolen vehicles too, usually no more than $5000 in value. These seemingly cost-friendly cars are typically 10 years or older.”

What also became apparent was that the rate of vehicle thefts peaked between 10pm and 5am.

Tippet said the data highlighted the need to adopt a security-minded approach when leaving cars unattended.

While Auckland remains the nation’s hotspot when it comes to vehicle theft, Northland is not immune. The most recent was on Sunday when a stolen car captured much attention after it was discovered dumped at the edge of Whangārei Falls.

Northland police have previously said vehicles are often taken for joy rides or to commit a crime like a ram-raid before being dumped - and they often get damaged.

The Nissan Tiida, pictured, is the car most stolen in Northland, according to AMI Insurance. Photo / Supplied

In a slither of, perhaps, good news, the Mazda Demio, historically regarded as the car most stolen, has slipped down the ranks and is now the fourth most taken car nationwide.

But there is bad news for Toyota Corolla car owners. Those vehicles have climbed from the nation’s eighth most stolen car to the third.

Tippet said comparing AMI’s year-to-year data regarding new car theft claims indicated thieves are still looking for quick take cars. These were vehicles lacking advanced security features, such as keyless ignitions, immobilisers, or alarms.

He encouraged people to park cars in driveways behind locked gates if possible or if having to opt for street parking, to choose well-lit areas.

“Steering locks still remain a cost-friendly security measure and effective deterrent for thieves, Tippet said.

The top 10 stolen cars in NZ, according to AMI:

Toyota Aqua Nissan Tiida Toyota Corolla Mazda Demio Mazda Atenza Toyta Mark X Toyota Vitz Subaru Impreza Subaru Legacy Toyota Hilux































