“The contact number listed on the back of the card ... is not in service,” the letter reads.

“The correct number to reach our customer service team is 0800 332 268. We encourage you to update this in your records.”

American Express said it would only reissue cards with the correct number when existing cards expired or if a customer called requesting a replacement.

“At your next card expiry date, we will automatically issue a new card with the correct number printed on the back. If you prefer to have a replacement card before your next expiry date, you can tell us at any time to request this.

“Your current card will continue to work as normal in the meantime.”

The Herald has approached American Express for comment, including on whether customers will have to pay for a replacement.

The affected cardholder who complained to the Herald believed American Express should pre-emptively issue new cards.

The company’s Airpoints Platinum card costs customers $195 a year. Its perks include complimentary travel insurance, a Koru Lounge discount and limited complimentary airport lounge access.

American Express’ Platinum card, with its yearly fee of $1250, which it no longer advertises or appears to be issuing, did include a concierge service that cardholders could phone.

