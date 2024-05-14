Harlem Globetrotters Joey "Hot Rod" De La Rosa and Wham Middleton were in Taranaki on Monday, May 13, visiting New Plymouth Boys' High School. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Taranaki school students were treated to an afternoon of trick shots and slam dunks.

American basketball team Harlem Globetrotters members Joey “Hot Rod” De La Rosa and Wham Middleton visited New Plymouth Boys’ High School on Monday, May 13.

The visit was part of the team’s New Zealand tour, with the Harlem Globetrotters playing five demonstration matches throughout the country in the next two months.

De La Rosa and Middleton spent 90 minutes with the school’s basketball team, running drills and friendly competitions.

Harlem Globetrotters Joey "Hot Rod" De La Rosa and Wham Middleton ran drills with New Plymouth Boys' High School's basketball team. Photo / Alyssa Smith

They were welcomed to the school with a haka, something De La Rosa said was quite special to witness.

“I’d seen it performed on the television, but never in person. It was great to hear what the haka is all about and I love how it acknowledges the land, your ancestors and the people you are performing it to. It’s pretty awesome and all of those things it stands for are values and ideas I love as well.”

He said becoming a Harlem Globetrotter was like a dream come true.

“I’ve wanted to be part of this team since I was 9. They had visited my elementary school and showcased some of their tricks. It inspired me and it’s something I worked for. I’m glad to be where I am today.”

De La Rosa, who joined the Harlem Globetrotters three years ago, said it was his first time visiting New Zealand.

“I love it. I love the culture and the diversity.”

For teammate Middleton, it is his third time in New Zealand.

“I’m always saying to my friends ‘We need to vacation in New Zealand, it’s so great over there’. I really enjoy coming here.”

Harlem Globetrotters Joey De La Rosa and Wham Middleton showcase one of the skills they've learned. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Middleton, who has eight Guinness World Records titles and earned the top rookie player award during his debut season with the team, said an important part of being a Harlem Globetrotter was bringing people together.

“We love coming into the schools and playing some ball with the students and teaching them a few things. We also want to share positive messages with them and instil a good work ethic. Regardless of whether you want to play basketball professionally, having a good work ethic is important. We also want to teach them how to listen to positive influences like parents and teachers as they’re the ones who want what’s best for you.”

Middleton’s world records are for most basketball underhanded half-court shots in one minute, farthest basketball hook shot, farthest behind-the-back basketball alley-oop slam dunk, fastest time between baselines dribbling a basketball, most basketball bounces between the legs in one minute, most basketball bounces in one minute (all set in 2022); farthest behind-the-back basketball shot (2020); and most bounced basketball figure-eight moves blindfolded in one minute (2019).

During the session, De La Rosa and Middleton organised two friendly competitions, won by New Plymouth Boys’ High School basketball teammates Year 12 Jordan Cooper, 16, and Year 11 Jerome Tamatea, 15.

Both students won a Harlem Globetrotters sweatband.

New Plymouth Boys' High School basketball teammates Jordan Cooper, 16, and Jerome Tamatea, 15, each won a competition set by Joey De La Rosa and Wham Middleton. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Cooper, who won the catching competition, said learning tricks from two international basketball players was amazing.

“It was a whole lot of fun. They’re really talented.”

Tamatea won the knockout competition, a fast-paced drill where players tried to score before their opponents.

“It was a fun game. Seeing Wham and Hot Rod in action shows the level people have to get to to play on their level.”

Harlem Globetrotters members Joey "Hot Rod" De La Rosa and Wham Middleton showed the New Plymouth Boys' High School students some tricks. Photo / Alyssa Smith

After the session, De La Rosa and Middleton visited Central School pupils with both sessions sponsored by New Plymouth District Council. Head of events Neil Fenwick said having two international basketball players at the school was amazing.

“We look forward to their game in July, but make sure to get in quick as tickets are selling out fast.”

The Details:

What: Harlem Globetrotters game

When: Monday, July 15, 7pm

Where: TSB Stadium, New Plymouth

Tickets: Ticketek