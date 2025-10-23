Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Amber alert issued as police search for missing non-verbal autistic boy in South Taranaki

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Police are asking for sightings of Reihana James. Photo / Police

Police are asking for sightings of Reihana James. Photo / Police

An amber alert has been issued after the father of a 5-year-old “severely autistic” boy awoke to go to work and found the boy missing from his bed.

Police are appealing for sightings of Reihana James in the South Taranaki District, in the surrounding areas of Manaia Rd in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save