Police are asking for sightings of Reihana James. Photo / Police

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police are asking for sightings of Reihana James. Photo / Police

An amber alert has been issued after the father of a 5-year-old “severely autistic” boy awoke to go to work and found the boy missing from his bed.

Police are appealing for sightings of Reihana James in the South Taranaki District, in the surrounding areas of Manaia Rd in Kaponga.

“The informant has woken early to go to work and discovered his 5-year-old, non-verbal, severely autistic son missing from the house.

“He has done this before and was found hiding.”

The amber alert said Reihana was last seen at 11pm and was discovered missing at 4am.