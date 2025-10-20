Amazon Web Services outage disrupts major apps and streaming platforms

Frontier Touring said its website, Ticketmaster and Eventbrite have been affected by the global outage.

Frontier Touring has been affected by the global Amazon Web Services outage.

“While the sites are all appearing to be live publicly there is no ability to edit the site content or transact sales,” the company said on Facebook.

“This also means that any scheduled presales and on-sales may go live at any time when service is restored and we are unable to stop this at this time. We will provide updates ASAP.”

Neon, TVNZ+ and Snapchat were affected by a major internet outage this evening.

The issues have been traced back to Amazon Web Services (AWS), which provides cloud computing services.

AWS said it has “identified a potential root cause” for the problems.

“Based on our investigation, the issue appears to be related to DNS resolution of the DynamoDB API endpoint in US-EAST-1,” the company said in an update.

“We are working on multiple parallel paths to accelerate recovery.”

