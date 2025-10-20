Advertisement
Amazon Web Services outage disrupts major apps and streaming platforms

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Snapchat has been caught in the worldwide internet outage. Photo / Getty Images

A widespread outage has hit websites, apps and games, including Snapchat, Neon, Fortnite and Roblox.

Downdetector shows major services in New Zealand began to be affected about 8.30pm.

Neon, TVNZ+, and Sky TV were all impacted, Downdetector reported.

The outage is also impacting Amazon, Duolingo, Roblox, Fortnite and Snapchat, among

