Joseph Day and Kelsey Mulcahy in January 2018. Photo / Supplied

Almost $100,000 has been raised in less than 24 hours to bring the body of Joseph Day back to Aotearoa and support his grieving family.

Day went missing from the Clifton area of Bristol on Saturday, and tragically his body was found three days later in Avon Gorge.

His fiancée Kelsey Mulcahy said she had been in contact with him up to 9.30pm the night he went missing, and when she returned to their Bristol flat from London the following morning to find him gone, she raised the alarm.

Hayley Cashmore A close friend of Day and Mulcahy organised a Givealittle page in response to the outpouring of support from people invested in Day's story.

Cashmore says she is "completely overwhelmed" at the generosity.

So far, $91,236 has been raised in 23 hours by 1530 people.

The money will go towards support Day and Mulcahy's families in travelling to the UK, the open investigation into Day's death, and also the costs associated with bringing his body home to New Zealand.

Day's death has sent shockwaves through TVNZ, where he was a former camera operator and social media posts from his former colleagues show how valued he was.

A spokesperson for TVNZ said Day was a much loved member of the broadcaster's whānau.

"He was an immensely talented man, full of warmth and kindness. We are devastated by this news. Our thoughts are with his family during this terrible time. We will be respecting their right to privacy and will not be commenting further," the company said.

TVNZ Sunday correspondent Mark Crysell also wrote on Twitter that Day, alongside his dad Pete, was a valued team member.

"His beautiful eye and deep soul became pictures that lifted our stories to another level," said Crysell.

Absolutely devastated to hear of Joe Day’s passing - Joe like his dad, Pete, was a much loved member of our ⁦@SundayTVNZ⁩ whanau - his beautiful eye & deep soul became pictures that lifted our stories to another level. Our deepest sympathies & love to Pete & mum, Feloani. pic.twitter.com/C8XYtNnxYU — Mark Crysell (@MarkCrysell) May 3, 2022

Joseph Day. Whether it was the Christchurch terror attack, a trip to Hollywood... or a schoolboy rugby game in Palmy, you always delivered. Thanks for sharing your talents with us. ✨ RIP. @SundayTVNZ pic.twitter.com/LawLiZLJz8 — Jehan Casinader (@jehancasinader) May 3, 2022

A close friend of Day's told the Herald yesterday that his death came as a huge shock.

Conor Connolly said he'd last caught up with Day in January for a coffee in Fulham, London.

"Joe was my best friend, we'd been best friends since intermediate school," he said.

"Disbelief and overwhelming sadness is how I'd describe my feelings."