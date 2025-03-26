Advertisement
Alleged sex offender targeting lone female passengers on Wellington buses

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

  • A 27-year-old man has been arrested for alleged sexually inappropriate behaviour on Wellington buses.
  • Police said they received several reports of a man targeting lone, female passengers on the bus network.
  • The alleged offender faces multiple charges of performing indecent acts and will appear in court on Monday.

An alleged sexual predator targeting lone, female passengers on Wellington’s bus network has been arrested.

Police have charged the 27-year-old after an investigation into multiple reports of sexually inappropriate behaviour.

“In early March, police received reports relating to several incidents where a male passenger travelling on the Metlink bus network had acted in a sexually inappropriate manner, specifically directing his unwanted behaviour towards lone female passengers,” police said in a statement.

“This behaviour obviously caused them distress and to feel unsafe.”

Police launched an investigation and as a result were able to identify, locate and arrest the alleged offender without incident.

“Police understand these incidents can be distressing and we hope this arrest provides reassurance to large sector of the community who rely on public transport,” the statement said.

“Wellington Police are committed to ensuring all members of the public are safe and feel safe as they move about our community.”

Police are ensuring the victims of this offending are being provided support.

The man has been charged with multiple counts of performing indecent acts and is due to appear in Wellington District Court on March 31.

