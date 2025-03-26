“This behaviour obviously caused them distress and to feel unsafe.”

Police launched an investigation and as a result were able to identify, locate and arrest the alleged offender without incident.

“Police understand these incidents can be distressing and we hope this arrest provides reassurance to large sector of the community who rely on public transport,” the statement said.

“Wellington Police are committed to ensuring all members of the public are safe and feel safe as they move about our community.”

Police are ensuring the victims of this offending are being provided support.

The man has been charged with multiple counts of performing indecent acts and is due to appear in Wellington District Court on March 31.