An alleged sexual predator targeting lone, female passengers on Wellington’s bus network has been arrested.
Police have charged the 27-year-old after an investigation into multiple reports of sexually inappropriate behaviour.
“In early March, police received reports relating to several incidents where a male passenger travelling on the Metlink bus network had acted in a sexually inappropriate manner, specifically directing his unwanted behaviour towards lone female passengers,” police said in a statement.