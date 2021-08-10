Alleged Penrose gunman faces raft of new burglary, theft charges including at Michael Hill Jeweller, No1 Currency

Witnesses saw police arrest a man and administer CPR to him after a firearms incident in Auckland yesterday. Video / Supplied

Witnesses saw police arrest a man and administer CPR to him after a firearms incident in Auckland yesterday. Video / Supplied

A man who allegedly held two members of the public at gunpoint during a lengthy police chase across central Auckland appeared in court today accused of breaking into stores, stealing jewellery, thousands of dollars in cash and cars.

The man, who has interim name suppression, allegedly drove a stolen car across Great South Rd in Penrose at speed to avoid police on July 15 before crashing it and driving off with another person's vehicle, and then attempting to take a third vehicle.

The chase closed main roads across the city for hours.

Today charges were entered against the man for a raft of further serious offences.

Police allege he burgled a Michael Hill Jeweller store in Auckland's West City using a screwdriver on July 3, and that he stole jewellery, bank cards and car keys.

They also allege he stole $30,000 from the Queen St No1 Exchange store, and $19,000 worth of foreign exchange money using a hammer.

He and a co-accused woman allegedly "dishonestly took" numerous cars on different occasions, some at the value of $45,000 and some in the property of Fonterra.

The pair are also facing charges for stealing thousands of dollars worth of cash from people on different occasions.

The man appeared by via audio-visual link at Auckland District Court this afternoon.

The court heard how he has been struggling with mental health issues while in custody.

His interim name suppression continues until a hearing on August 23.

He will next appear in court on September 3 to enter pleas on all charges in person.

The man allegedly drove this stolen vehicle at speed before crashing on Great South Road. Photo / Supplied

During the firearms incident on July 15, the man - brandishing a gun - dragged a woman from her car and held a gun to her head before taking off in her vehicle. As he did so, the car ran over her foot.

Police said he then tried to hijack a second car and again pointed his gun at the head of its driver before being shot by police.

A police roadblock at the corner of Great South Rd and South Eastern Highway at Penrose. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Video footage shows him being handcuffed while pinned to the road by officers.

A woman is accused of assisting the man in stealing the car from a car dealership.

The 36-year-old who has name suppression appeared in court this afternoon charged with aggravated assault and burglary.