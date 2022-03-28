Alleged milk tanker attack; Boy racer facing multiple charges appears in court

A Hamilton man appeared in the Hamilton District Court facing three charges including unlawful possession of a claw hammer after an alleged incident involving a milk tanker.

A boy racer has appeared in court after allegedly damaging a milk tanker during an incident near Huntly.

The 18-year-old, who was granted interim name suppression, made a brief appearance in the Hamilton District Court this morning facing three charges; unlawful possession of a claw hammer, disorderly behaviour likely to incite violence against property to continue, and intentional damage of a Fonterra truck.

The charges come about after an alleged confrontation between a group of boy racers and a milk tanker on Orini Rd on March 19.

CCTV footage showed hundreds of litres of milk being emptied from the tanker after a valve was allegedly released during the incident.

Videos circulated online showing milk pouring out of the tanker, as well as people surrounding the vehicle as it appears the driver tries to keep his door closed.

A hammer was allegedly used to smash the truck's windscreen.

The accused, from Glenview in Hamilton, was remanded on bail without plea to reappear at the slightly longer remand date of April 21 to obtain disclosure which was "quite lengthy", according to counsel Eillidh Hook.

As well as suppressing the accused's name, Hook was also successful in suppressing his bail conditions.