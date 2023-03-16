The Warehouse was one of four Thames businesses allegedly targeted by Brian Reuben. Photo / Google maps

A Thames man allegedly responsible for a series of burglaries targeting commercial businesses has failed in his bid for bail.

Brian Reuben, 39, was arrested following a series of commercial burglaries in Thames over a four-week period.

He faces four charges of burglary; the first business allegedly targeted was Midami Sushi on February 25.

Aeroview Garden Centre was struck on March 1, followed by Mitre 10 on March 8 and The Warehouse overnight on March 14.

The burglaries are alleged to have collectively cost the businesses tens of thousands of dollars.

Reuben’s bid for bail was denied by Judge Brett Crowley.

The mussel farm worker was remanded in custody to reappear in the Thames District Court on April 3.

Thames police Sergeant Martin Tomkins said their investigation was continuing and further charges were likely.