Police were called to the property on March 28. Photo / File

A man has been arrested after a person was found with serious injuries in Feilding last month.

Police were called to a property on Poole St about 12.40am on March 28.

They found a person seriously injured, who was taken to hospital. They have since been discharged from hospital.

A 34-year-old local man is due to appear in Palmerston North District Court on April 27 charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and committing burglary with a weapon.