Of the 27 arrests to date, 15 are current or former baggage handlers employed by agencies operating at Auckland International Airport.

Through Operation Matata, police have accused the syndicate of allegedly smuggling the Class A drugs in unattended bags, mostly through Auckland.

During the investigation, the NZ Customs Service seized 631 kilograms of methamphetamine and 112kg of cocaine. Customs worked alongside United States authorities.

Police said that much meth would be enough for six doses for every New Zealander.

Detective Inspector Tom Gollan said the flights carrying the allegedly smuggled drugs came from Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Santiago, Honolulu, Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York.

“Police will allege the group’s operation involved placing unaccompanied bags on international flights, which were then covertly removed on arrival in Auckland by corrupt baggage handlers to avoid security protocols,” Gollan said.

“Make no mistake, this investigation has exposed and disrupted a significant threat to New Zealand.”

Gollan said Operation Matata began on March 20 this year when a man was arrested in East Tamaki and 25kg of meth was found in his vehicle.

The subsequent investigation uncovered “a wider group organising and facilitating controlled drugs being smuggled through Auckland International Airport”.

The most recent seizure turned up 50kg of meth allegedly smuggled on a flight from Malaysia on June 18.

“The man’s attempts were thwarted by a swift and co-ordinated response from police, customs and other agencies,” Gollan said.

“It will be alleged one of the arrested individuals gained unauthorised airside access at Auckland International Airport and was observed piloting a baggage cart towards the aircraft.”

Gollan said law enforcement would continue to work with the airport and other companies to stamp out insider threats.

“Multiple investigations over the last few years, reaching back to Operation Selena, mean that we have a very good understanding now of any nefarious activity occurring around the arrival of planes and the deplaning of luggage.

“This knowledge has led to multiple arrests of baggage handlers and those people sitting over the top of them as controllers.

“Work done to make the airport more resilient to this criminal behaviour has forced organised crime groups to modify the way they operate, making them more vulnerable to discovery.”

Gollan said criminal syndicates brought misery to communities across New Zealand.

“This is particularly the case with methamphetamine, and these organised crime groups are intent on feeding the addiction of our people in vulnerable communities, which saw meth consumption double in July last year.”

Customs investigations manager Dominic Adams said New Zealand’s volume of legitimate trade and travel meant the risk of criminal infiltration was “very real”.

“In tandem with the police and our international partners and industry stakeholders, Customs is continuing to protect communities from the organised criminal groups who are attempting to exploit our international supply chains.

“These individuals are abusing their positions of trust to carry out crime, which not only affects New Zealand’s reputation as a safe place to do business but poses a dangerous threat to the wider community by bringing extremely harmful drugs into New Zealand.

“These arrests send a clear message that Customs and our agency and industry partners are tackling this issue head-on, and a potential criminal conviction awaits those who choose to subvert the supply chain for their own gains.”

