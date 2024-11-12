Christchurch police are seeking witnesses to an alleged attempt to kidnap two young boys in Cashmere.
The mother of 8 and 10-year-old boys says the pair was walking down Bowenvale Ave about 4pm yesterday, when a passing black Suzuki hatchback turned around and stopped near them.
A man and a woman inside told them to get in, forcing the children to run to a nearby house for help.
She says the incident has been traumatic, and is urging the community to be vigilant.
The car was last seen heading towards Centaurus Rd.