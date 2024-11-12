Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's apology is allegedly not accepted but survivors of abuse in care. Auckland Harbour Bridge lanes are to close for Toitū te Tiriti hīkoi protest

Christchurch police are seeking witnesses to an alleged attempt to kidnap two young boys in Cashmere.

The mother of 8 and 10-year-old boys says the pair was walking down Bowenvale Ave about 4pm yesterday, when a passing black Suzuki hatchback turned around and stopped near them.

A man and a woman inside told them to get in, forcing the children to run to a nearby house for help.

She says the incident has been traumatic, and is urging the community to be vigilant.

The car was last seen heading towards Centaurus Rd.