It was also alleged that he put his own flyers into the PO boxes while placing mail in them on behalf of NZ Post.

Election Services, which oversees the Waikato District Council election, said it had forwarded the allegations to police.

Police declined to comment, citing privacy concerns.

Rodrigues categorically denied the allegations, claiming they were a part of a “smear campaign” against him.

He confirmed he handled mail as part of his role, but denied using his position for any wrongdoing.

“We can have disagreements, but we don’t have to ruin people’s livelihoods like what is happening.

“I really don’t care what my other opponents think, right? I care what the people think. I care what my voters think and the people who are struggling ... that’s what I’m worried about.”

GAS Pōkeno, where the sign dispute erupted.

The race for a seat in the Tuakau-Pōkeno general ward has already been steeped in controversy, with violence allegedly erupting between Rodrigues and the husband of one of his rivals.

His relationship with candidate Bronwyn Heath has soured throughout the campaign, and it came to a head earlier this month outside the GAS Pōkeno.

Rodrigues said he’d sought approval from the landowner to erect his hoardings at the site, but claimed Heath had “absolutely no permission” to put signs there.

When Heath arrived with her husband to place signs beneath his, Rodrigues claims a “back and forth” argument ensued.

Heath told the Herald she did have permission for the signs. She claimed Rodrigues came out of the petrol station and accosted the couple in a “highly aggressive confrontational manner”.

“Instead of returning to the GAS station, he continued to relentlessly harass me to stop me from getting the sign up,” Heath claimed in an emailed statement.

She claims he was repeatedly asked to back off, but wouldn’t – an accusation that Rodrigues denies.

CCTV video provided to the Herald shows an exchange between Rodrigues and an older man, who drops something to the ground before his head appears to make contact with Rodrigues.

Heath said her husband, whom she describes as a “67-year-old man with medical issues”, was acting in “self-defence” and was “fearful for our safety”.

Rodrigues said he immediately called the police, who confirmed they attended the scene.

“Police were called to a commercial premises on Great South Rd, Pōkeno, about 1.40pm after a report of an assault,” police said.

Rodrigues said he has been left feeling shocked, scared and dizzy, and claimed he had to be checked out by a doctor friend.

“I’m 19 years old, for God’s sake. I’m just trying to make the betterment of the community.”