Fabio Rodrigues has been accused of election tampering at his workplace, where he handles mail.
Election Services has referred allegations of tampering levelled at a young Waikato candidate to police.
Fabio Rodrigues, a 19-year-old student, has already been involved in controversy during the race for Waikato District Council’s Tuakau-Pōkeno general ward, when he was allegedly butted by the husband of a rival candidate earlierthis month.
He denies the allegations and says they are part of a smear campaign against him.
It has been alleged that Rodrigues had been handing out voting papers to those visiting their Post Office boxes inside the GAS Pōkeno, where he works, and encouraging people to vote for him.