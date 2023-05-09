All state highways in Northland that were earlier closed due to flooding and slips have re-opened, including the Brynderwyns. Photo / Peter de Graaf

All state highways in Northland that were earlier closed due to flooding and slips have re-opened, including the Brynderwyns. Photo / Peter de Graaf

All state highways in Northland are now open, including the Brynderwyns, following yesterday’s torrential rain but a number of local roads still remain closed.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency re-opened State Highway12 about 8.30pm yesterday. It was closed about 6.20pm yesterday due to flooding near Ariels Lane, Paparoa and further flooding by Mountain Rd, Maungaturoto.

SH1 at Dome Valley which was earlier closed due to a slip and flooding has also re-opened.

“Please take extra care and allow extra time for all journeys this morning,” an NZTA spokeswoman said.

In Whangārei, Cove Road detour was only accessible with four-wheel-drives last night and detours were in place through Kaiwaka Mangawhai Road (recommended light traffic detour) and Paparoa-Oakleigh Road – (70km/h speed limit).

The Whangārei District Council will this morning provide further updates on the status of road closures as information becomes available.

State Highway 1 at Ruakākā roundabout is now clear to all traffic after surface flooding delayed commuters after work yesterday.

In Kaipara, a number of roads remained closed last night. They included Child Road (flooding), Mountain Road (large rocks, debris and flooding across road), Oneriri Road, Pukehuia Road and Valley Road all closed due to flooding.

Kaipara District Council will provide a further update this morning.

The Far North District Council opened a welfare centre at the Moerewa Christian Fellowship Church last night after flooding in Otiria.

A number of local roads were closed last night due to flooding and an update will be provided on their status today.

MetService forecaster Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said a lot of places around Northland received more than 60mm of rain, in the 24 hours to 7.30am today.

Kaikohe topped the list with 119mm, Whangarei received 91mm, Glenbervie Forest 90mm, Kerikeri 84mm, Kaitaia 56mm and Cape Reinga 47mm.

“So far this month, Cape Reinga has received more than four times the average for May. It received 345mm so far this month,” she said.

Mostly showers with possible thunderstorms are expected in the region for most of the week.

“However, the westerly winds will be pretty gusty so check marine forecast before you go out to sea. Later this week and into Friday, showers should start to ease.

“Unlike the last couple of weeks, temperatures will dip down to 15C, 16C, coupled with gusty winds as a low-pressure system from the west and southwest moves towards Northland,” Makgabutlane said.



