Mark Brian and family.

A major fundraiser for a family going through a difficult time is set to take place at Weka Park, Raumati Beach.

Proceeds from the fundraiser, which the public is warmly invited to, will go to Mark Brian and his family.

“Mark was unwell for a lot of last year,” fundraiser co-organiser Darren Curran said.

“A big tumour was discovered in his neck which is classified as throat, neck and tongue cancer [oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma].

“He’s having two doses of chemotherapy a week. It’s a long road to recovery that he will be going through.”

Kāpiti Coast United football club wanted to help the family, which led to the fundraiser.

It’s only right that we can do what we can for him. Darren Curran

Kāpiti Coast United clubrooms at Weka Park, Raumati Beach.

“It all gets under way on Saturday, February 18, at 1pm.

“We’ve got lots of raffles, bake sales, bouncy castle, connect four, skittles, noughts and crosses, Jenga, hoopla, dominos, slip and slid, sausage sizzle and much more.

“There will also be a game between Kāpiti Coast United Hearts, which Mark plays for, and his old team, the Porirua Masters. And people will be shaving their heads including me who will be the first.

“It will be a fun afternoon and we hope lots of people will attend.

“Mark is well known, not just for playing in our team, but he’s the children’s coach of two Kāpiti Coast United teams.

“He’s known by a lot of people on the coast. It’s only right that we can do what we can for him.”

A Givealittle page has also been set up for the family which is Fundraiser for Mark Brian.















