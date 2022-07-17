Bundee Aki steals Lucy's Chicken after Ireland's historic win over the All Blacks. Video / Supplied

After the Irish rugby team helped themselves to a historic series win over the All Blacks last night, centre Bundee Aki helped himself to a fan's fried chicken while celebrating on the streets of Wellington.

Ireland triumphed 32-22 over the All Blacks, becoming the fifth touring side ever to achieve a series win over the All Blacks at home - but the first since 1994.

Irish rugby player Bundee Aki out on the town in Wellington last night. Photo / supplied

Both sets of fans took to the streets of the capital after the New Zealand side's loss at Sky Stadium. At least two Irish players - Aki and Peter O'Mahony - joined in the revelry.

Irish rugby player Peter O'Mahony out on the town in Wellington. Photo / supplied

O'Mahony was tearful on the pitch following his win, but the tears dried as he partied arm-in-arm with Aki in videos supplied to the Herald. Auckland-born Aki, who played for Counties Manukau before his move to Ireland, plucked a piece of fried chicken out of a fan's dinner box before running away giggling.

I think it's fair to say Peter O'Mahony is enjoying his night! Well deserved! #NZLvIRE #TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/Lw7eLPKUtf — Gav Mac 🌻🦁 (@VillanGav) July 16, 2022

Another player basking in Ireland's big win was James Lowe. He tweeted this morning asking if anyone finds his wallet to please let him know.

If anyone finds my wallet can they let me know please 😂🤟🏽🇮🇪 — James Lowe (@JamesLowe_03) July 16, 2022

Police said that three people were trespassed from the stadium for invading the pitch but in general, they were pleased with the behaviour in the capital last night in spite of the 35,000 fans crowding the streets.

"We can say in general that we were pleased with the behaviour in town following last night's match and there were no major issues."