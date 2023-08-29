Former All Black TJ Perenara was building his dream home with his partner Greer, and now could lose $40,000. Video / RTRC

An All Black says he is $40,000 out of pocket after the company he had contracted to build a pool in his Wellington region “dream home” went into liquidation.

The Māori All Black posted a sombre video on social media claiming he and his wife Greer are “set to lose north of $40,000″.

“Now what’s happened is the company providing our pool has gone into liquidation ... I’m not making this post so you guys feel sorry for us, we’re angry and frustrated but we understand times are tough right now.”

Kāpiti Pool Services Limited, Pool and Spas Kāpiti Limited, and West Coast Pools were all put into liquidation this month, according to the Companies Office.

Comments on Perenara’s Instagram video were mostly supportive of the sport star, saying he and his wife should keep their heads up.

Radio presenter and personality Polly Gillespie extended her heartfelt sympathies to the pair.

“It’s a s**t time for so many normal Kiwis. We all try and put on our best face. We suit up, and show up, but just underneath it’s often a choice of pay for the power? Or buy food? Buy gas? Or go to the doctor? Thank-you for understanding, and being real about the struggle. I feel like our whole country needs a break, and free therapy!”

Not everyone was so sympathetic however, with one person saying there were “lots more people worse off than you”.

Perenara’s wife Greer posted her own story on social media saying they knew the story would be “twisted”.

“I wanna make sure that’s understood it was never to be about us losing money - it was to highlight the cost of living, times are tough and that TJ’s business is aiming to help consumers and businesses because businesses are losing out too.”

The business, Rising Tide Rewards Club or RTC is registered with the Companies Office but does not yet have a website and has not yet launched.