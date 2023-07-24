Whanganui Rugby patron Arch Roebuck (second from left), All Black Braydon Ennor (third from left) and Whanganui children unveil the commemorative bench. Photo / Michael Gill

Whanganui Rugby patron Arch Roebuck (second from left), All Black Braydon Ennor (third from left) and Whanganui children unveil the commemorative bench. Photo / Michael Gill

New Zealand Rugby has given its thanks to Whanganui rugby fans in the form of a commemorative bench on the banks of the Whanganui River.

Located on Anzac Parade between Moutoa Gardens Pākaitore and Settlers Wharf, it is one of 26 gifted to communities around the country as part of New Zealand Rugby’s support campaign for the All Blacks at this year’s Rugby World Cup.

In attendance for the unveiling were Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe, Whanganui Rugby Union chairman Jeff Phillips and All Black Braydon Ennor.

Phillips said the event went really well and it was a great event for the community.

“It’s one of those unique things we’ve never had to do before, unveiling a bench, so I wasn’t sure how it was going to go.

“It’s a great community gift, and hopefully it’s appreciated and looked after by the community.”

The unveiling both started and ended with a karakia from local iwi, with Phillips, Tripe and Ennor all giving speeches.

Ennor and Whanganui Rugby patron Arch Roebuck officially opened the bench.

Afterwards, the All Black had a Q&A session, with people able to get a photo and ask him questions.

Ennor, 26, plays on the wing, in the centres and at fullback, and plays for Canterbury provincially and the Crusaders in Super Rugby Pacific.

He was also part of the champion New Zealand under-20 team at the 2017 Junior Rugby World Cup in Georgia.

Since his debut in 2019, he has played eight tests for New Zealand.

Phillips said it was great for young kids in the area to be able to speak with an All Black so candidly.

“It’s not often you can get around as a child and have a one-on-one with an All Black and ask them a question or sit there and have a photo in a relaxed atmosphere.

“To connect with your heroes and the people you see on TV, it’s quite an inspirational thing for a young kid.”

He hoped the bench would become a place of conversation for the community.

“It’s the All Blacks’ gift to the community, and it’s there for people to connect,” he said.

Tripe said he appreciated the message of it representing how players on the bench had just as important a role as the players on the field and had the backs of the rest of the team.

In the current times of increased social division and angst, the bench was a visualisation which could be used to bring members of the Whanganui community together, he said.

“I think now more than ever we need this symbolism of a seat all across our district so that we’re showing that we care for each other and that we look out for each other.”

The All Blacks open their 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign against France on September 9.

Finn Williams is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. He joined the Chronicle in early 2022 and regularly covers stories about business, events and emergencies. He also enjoys writing opinion columns on whatever interests him.