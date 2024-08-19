King posted her photographs to the Extreme Weather Taranaki Facebook page, prompting a chain of comments in a similar vein.
“Aliens,” one poster remarked, and another wrote, “Finally they are here… call MiB (referring to the movie Men In Black”.
Sanity did prevail with Jess Mewes correctly identifying the cloud phenomenon as lenticular clouds.
The MetService explains the formation of these clouds as forming when strong winds blowing across a mountain or mountain range cause waves in atmosphere. Clouds trapped by these waves form distinctive folds that look like flying saucers.