Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Alex Warren brings fan’s mum’s ashes on stage at Auckland concert

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

American singer Alex Warren performed at Auckland's Civic Theatre. Photo / Steven McNicholl

American singer Alex Warren performed at Auckland's Civic Theatre. Photo / Steven McNicholl

An American singer and influencer held up a ziplock bag of a fan’s dead mother’s ashes during a concert in Auckland.

Alex Warren, who rose to stardom in 2020 by posting on TikTok, was performing at The Civicon Monday night, when the bizarre interaction unfolded.

Faith Anderson, 18, had

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save