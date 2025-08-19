“This might be disrespectful, can I see her?” he asked.
The American singer, who started releasing music in 2021 after being a founding member of collaborative TikTok group the Hype House, regularly makes dark jokes about the deaths of his parents.
In a recent Instagram post, he said, “I may not have my parents or the ability to tan but, boy, can I write a depressing song.“
The ashes were passed up on stage to Warren, who said, “Oh my god, our parents look identical.”
When passing the bag back to the 18-year-old, Warren joked, “Thank you so much for relating to me in a very traumatic way and now we’re bonded together and you have to come to every single show.”
Anderson’s mum, who died at Christmas in 2023, wanted her daughter to take her to things she would like to do.
Anderson always makes sure to carry a bit of her mum in her handbag at all times.
They were both fans of Alex Warren’s song, One More I Love You, so it felt important bringing her to the gig.
Anderson hoped Warren would see the posters, but didn’t expect him to interact with her.
She said, “It was all so surreal.”