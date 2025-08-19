Already a subscriber? Sign in here

American singer Alex Warren performed at Auckland's Civic Theatre. Photo / Steven McNicholl

An American singer and influencer held up a ziplock bag of a fan’s dead mother’s ashes during a concert in Auckland.

Alex Warren, who rose to stardom in 2020 by posting on TikTok, was performing at The Civicon Monday night, when the bizarre interaction unfolded.

Faith Anderson, 18, had wanted the singer to notice her, so she made a pair of signs with her friend on the way to the concert.

Anderson’s said, “I brought my mum with me”, while her friend’s had an arrow and the words, “in a ziplock bag”.

Warren noticed the signs after finishing a song and looking around the crowd.