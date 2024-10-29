Police and the licencing inspector have opposed the application due to the links between suicide and alcohol use. Photo / 123rf

She said there was no advertising of alcohol sales, and that they were simply another option to non-alcoholic beverages. Free food was also available.

“[The event] is about my personal journey with mental health, an eating disorder, and my suicide attempt four years ago. I want to show people they can make it out of a dark place by showing them my journey.”

She offered that a name change of the event was possible.

The charity show aims to support Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust, a local organisation dedicated to mental health initiatives.

Vickery, who has publicly shared her own struggles with mental health, hopes the event will “shine a light” on the efforts of those working in the mental health sector.

Vickery’s application outlined that limited alcohol would be served at the event, with a cessation of bar sales 30 minutes before the end and a commitment to pause alcohol service while models are on the catwalk.

A continuous free food service and free water were also included in her plans to promote responsible alcohol consumption.

However, both police and the licensing inspector raised objections, citing concerns over the relationship between alcohol consumption and suicide.

They argue that granting the licence would contravene Section 4 of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012, which mandates minimising harm from alcohol consumption.

Sergeant Steve Jones said the sale of alcohol going to a charity focused on the prevention of suicide, and the consumption of alcohol at the event, was “harmful and inappropriate”.

Police submitted recent research from the University of Otago that linked suicide deaths to the acute consumption of alcohol.

“The conclusions of this study found over one-quarter of all deaths had acute alcohol use identified.”

He said police had spoken with the organiser about their concerns, and zero alcohol options for the event were discussed.

The licensing inspector said Vickery’s application was high quality and she appeared willing to address concerns raised by other agencies.

“Due to the known relationship between alcohol and suicide, the appropriateness of having alcohol at a suicide prevention fundraiser is questioned. The intent of this event is commended, however, it is unclear why alcohol needs to be a part of this event at all and the message including alcohol at such an event sends to the wider community.”

Although the application was initially submitted electronically on October 4, council records show it only received the submission on October 21, possibly due to an electronic error.

As the Medical Officer of Health raised no objections, the decision now rests on a short-notice hearing on Friday, November 1, where the District Licensing Committee will consider both sides to decide if the licence can be granted.

SUICIDE AND DEPRESSION

Where to get help:

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)• Youth services: (06) 3555 906• Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234• What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

Ben Tomsett is a Multimedia Journalist for the New Zealand Herald, based in Dunedin.

