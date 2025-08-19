Advertisement
Alcohol industry pressures NZ officials on taxes, FASD strategy

By Guyon Espiner
Alcohol lobbyists urged health officials not to raise taxes or cut industry sponsorship of sport. Photo / 123RF

By Guyon Espiner of RNZ

Alcohol lobbyists pushed health officials not to raise taxes, curb supply or cut industry sponsorship of sport – despite those measures being endorsed by the World Health Organisation as among the most effective ways to reduce alcohol harm.

The tactics are

