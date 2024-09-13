A new battle is brewing over alcohol trusts in West Auckland.

The director of an organisation dedicated to reducing alcohol-related harm has been accused of telling hundreds of attendees at a liquor licensing inspectors’ conference last week he was back speaking at the event “like a battered wife with Stockholm Syndrome”.

One attendee told the Herald they were “horrified” by the comment, and concerned to hear a person of his position nonchalantly making such comments.

“To have the director of [Alcohol] Healthwatch making jest of the harm caused by domestic violence, which can involve alcohol, is just simply disappointing,” the attendee said.

The speaker, Andrew Galloway, who is executive director of Alcohol Healthwatch, said he did not recall the comment and apologised unreservedly if anything he said caused offence.

“I certainly did not intend to offend anyone.”