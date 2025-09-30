“As a result, multiple units attended this gathering in an attempt to disperse the group,” he said.

“Once the crowd had been cleared and sent on their way, police caught up with the offending vehicle and its driver.”

A 47-year-old man will appear in the Waitākere District Court next month charged with operating a vehicle causing sustained loss of traction.

His vehicle was also impounded, Albert said.

“Later that night police again responded to another large group of antisocial road users, this time in Albany,” Albert said.

“In the process of following a convoy from Albany Highway, police observed two vehicles racing each other over the Greenhithe Bridge.

“Despite being warned by other vehicles in the convoy that police were behind them, the vehicles decided to engage in the reckless behaviour.”

Albert said one of the vehicles was stopped and impounded.

An 18-year-old man will appear in the Waitākere District Court in October charged with operating a vehicle in a race and driving with a suspended licence.

“These road users continue to put themselves and others at risk and in harm’s way,” Albert said.

“Police will enforce these types of dangerous driving behaviours by impounding vehicles at every opportunity and ensure those irresponsible drivers are held to account.”

