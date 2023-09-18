Police investigate a stabbing at the Albany Bus station. Photo / Dean Purcell

Several bus routes and stops have been redirected after an attack at the Albany Bus Station, which left two people with injuries.

Auckland Transport said an altercation broke out between members of the public, resulting in one person receiving critical injuries and another with a minor injury.

Large parts of the bus terminal have been cordoned off by police. Police are advising the public to stay away from the area.

AT executive general manager public transport services Stacey van der Putten said this afternoon’s attack came as a shock to passengers and staff who were at the station.

“Events like this afternoon’s attack are a very rare occurrence across our AT Metro network, but while police are investigating, we are also looking at how we can increase our security presence at large stations like Albany,” van der Putten said.

“Our teams are fully supporting police as they begin their investigations today and we are asking passengers for their patience while Albany Bus Station is closed and detours are in place.

”While Albany Bus Station is closed we are detouring all buses which stop at the station to a series of bus stops along Don McKinnon Drive and AT staff will be on the ground to help our customers navigate these detours.”

AT advised commuters to use the app and journey planner online to follow the detours.

UPDATE - 2:20PM

Albany Station is fully closed until further notice.

Stop 4226 A - Use Stop 4315

Stop 4228 B - Use Stop 4315

Stop 4227 C - Use Stop 4299 -R.83, 861 or Stop 3742 -R.856, 865, 889

Stop 4229 D - Use Stop 4315 -R.856, 865, 889, 866 or Stop 3744 -R.986, 917, 83, 861 https://t.co/vngsyjOB4B pic.twitter.com/1zBvju88MW — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) September 18, 2023

Closures and detours

The Albany Bus Station is closed and alternative bus stops are being used on Don McKinnon Dr for several services.

Stop A is redirected to stop 4315 - Don McKinnon Dr. NX1 services are impacted inbound.

Stop B Albany Station is redirected to stop 4315 - Don McKinnon Dr. Services 866, NX2 services are impacted from Albany Station.

Stop D Albany Station is redirected to stop 4315 - Don McKinnon Dr. Service 866 is impacted to Albany Station.

Stop D Albany Station is redirected to stop 3744 - on Don McKinnon Dr near Munroe Lane. Services impacted are 83, 861 towards Northcross.

Stop C Albany Station is redirected to stop 4299 - Don McKinnon Dr opposite Munroe Lane. Services 83, 861 towards Massey Uni are impacted.

Stop C Albany station is redirected to 4299 Don McKinnon Dr opposite Munroe Lane. Services 126, 986, 917 are impacted heading from Albany Station.

Stop C Albany station is redirected to 3744 on Don McKinnon Dr near Munroe Lane. Services 126 to Albany Station are impacted.

Stop D Albany Station is redirected to 3744 on Don McKinnon Dr near Munroe Lane. Services 986, 917 to Albany Station are impacted.

Stop D Albany Station is redirected to 4315 on Don McKinnon Dr. Services 856, 865, 889 from Albany Station are impacted.

Stop C Albany Station is redirected to 3742 on Don McKinnon Dr. Services 856, 865, 889 to Albany Station are impacted.

Stop B Albany Station is redirected to stop 4315 Don McKinnon Dr. Services 866, NX2 from Albany Station are impacted.

Stop D Albany Station is redirected to stop 4315 Don McKinnon Dr. Services 866 to Albany Station is impacted.

The incident unfolded at 12.50pm and one person is in a critical condition, police said.

Police are trying to find the person responsible.

“We are asking the public to please follow instructions from emergency services and avoid the area where possible.”

The bus station is closed while police investigate.

Hato Hone St John was notified of the incident at 12.48pm and responded with two ambulances, one rapid response unit and an operations manager.

National MP Mark Mitchell was campaigning nearby at the time and asked people to stay away from the Albany Bus Station.

”The police seem to have the situation under control. Cooperate with them but it would be better if people obviously stay away.”

Mitchell said he would be in the area for the next few hours and if people were worried about a family member or needed a ride home from the station, he invited them to text him.

More to come.